Naked woman steals MCSO truck, arrested after high-speed chase on I-8

A woman was arrested after leading troopers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 8 on January 5, 2017 near Gila Bend. (Photo: 12 News)

ELOY, Ariz. - ​The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a naked woman who stole a patrol vehicle is in custody after a high-speed chase across two interstate highways.

According to a MCSO, a deputy responded to reports of a naked woman at a Shell station in Gila Bend.

Once the deputy arrived on scene, the suspect assaulted the deputy and stole his patrol car, according to MCSO.

The deputy hailed down a driver in the area and used their vehicle to follow the suspect.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted -- reportedly using spike strips to stop the truck in the pursuit along Interstate 8.

The suspect crashed ending the nearly 75-mile pursuit on Interstate 10 near Eloy.

She was taken from the scene at the end of the chase in an ambulance.





