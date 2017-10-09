Napa vintners: Most wineries closed due to fires

Two years ago, the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento planted nine acres of wine grapes in unused land at the Calvary Cemetery in Citrus Heights. (Photo: ABC10)

The Napa Valley Vintners association says most wineries were closed Monday because of power outages, evacuation orders and the inability of employees to get to work.

The trade association said Monday that it does not have verifiable information on winery buildings that burned down or the impact the fires would have on the 2017 harvest. Workers had picked most grapes for the season before fires broke out.

The wind-driven wildfires came as Napa and Sonoma counties were finishing highly anticipated harvests of wine grapes. Workers on Monday should have been picking and processing the ripe grapes that would make chardonnay and other wines. At least two wineries were destroyed and many others damaged.

