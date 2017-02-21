NASA's Airborne Snow Observatory and measuring snowpack

Measuring all the snow California has received this season almost seems impossible, but its crucial and that's why what' s going on inside this plane is so important (Feb. 21, 2017)

In the last few weeks we’ve seen how one of the state’s biggest resources, Sierra snow, can turn into one of its biggest disasters.

Early season runoff from warm storms sent water rushing into area reservoirs forcing water officials to release water in anticipation for what was still to come in the spring runoff.

For Oroville, that almost turned into a disaster.

For about a century, we’ve been measuring the snowpack in about the same way with the infamous snow tube plunge and snow pillows, which deliver electronic estimates.

Those estimates can have errors that run anywhere from 20 to 40 percent in what actually runs off into area reservoirs.

That’s exactly why NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s, Tom Painter, started the Airborne Snow Observatory. As principal investigator on the project, he started developing a way to measure snowpack from the sky.

This is done using a Lidar and Spectrometer which can get 40 million times more measurements.

The Lidar shoots out laser pulses that make a topographic map of the terrain. This helps show what type of terrain, lakes, rivers and even forest cover are embedded within the area they are studying.

The Spectrometer is essentially a spectral camera. It measures reflected sunlight.

Snowmelt is almost entirely dominated by sunlight not temperature.

Dirty snow absorbs more sunlight and melts faster than white snow. In some of their studies, dust from the valley and even pollution from Asia has shown to drastically increase melting. In fact, Painter says it’s almost like if you were to take a clean pack of snow and move it closer to the sun than Venus.

All of this information is vital for water managers like Jeff Payne with the Friant Water Authority, covering the central and southern San Joaquin Valley.

After five years of drought, their district knew they had to start finding other answers to the water crisis. That answer came when the Airborne Snow Observatory showed to decrease measurement errors down to two percent.

Payne says being able to have an earlier and more precise prediction on snowmelt is critical for their work and customers.

This is exactly why Tom Painter hopes this project will become part of the water infrastructure not only across the Western United States but across the globe. In terms of filling the gap, he says there’s no reason to go back to a time when we don’t know what our resource is.