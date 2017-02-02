Hope for future remains despite policy dividing nation, attacks on religious groups in California

President Trump (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL, EPA)

NEW PRESIDENT, NEW POLICIES:

In President Donald Trump’s first few days in office, he has issued a myriad of executive orders changing American policy.

These executive orders have frozen federal hiring, weakened Obamacare, and signed an order to begin building a $14 billion wall on the US-Mexico border.

AMERICANS DIVIDED:

Some of these decisions have led to wide-spread protests across America.



Last week, millions took to the streets of American cities demonstrating for Women’s rights, safety, health, and families.

The mission statement for the Women’s March on Washington said:



“The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us - immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault - and our communities are hurting and scared.”

Protests erupted at American airports including Sacramento International after Trump signed an executive order barring immigrants entering the country from seven Muslim nations in Africa and the Middle East.

ATTACKS ON RELIGIOUS GROUPS:

In the California’s Central Valley, mosques in Stockton, Davis, and Roseville have been a target of hate speech and vandalism.

In late November of 2016, the Islamic Center of Stockton received a hate letter calling for the genocide of all Muslims.

On January 22, members of the Islamic Center of Davis were shocked to find broken windows and bacon left on the a door handle. The Davis Police Department are calling the alleged vandalism a hate crime.

The Tarbiya Institute in Roseville was tagged with anti-Muslim slurs on Feb. 1 and leaders there are tying what police are calling a hate crime to the recent political climate.

“Thank you everyone for the outpouring of support and the kind words,” a Facebook statement from the Tarbiya institute read. “Thank God the damage has been minimal.”

RELIGIOUS, POLITICAL LEADERS SAY WORK TOGETHER:

Chairman of the Sacramento Area League of Associated Muslims (Salam Center), Waseem Bawa, represents one of the larges congregations of Muslim’s in the Central Valley.

An immigrant from Sri Lanka and US Army Veteran, Bawa, says a small majority of Americans may have a misunderstanding of Islam.

The overwhelming majority of Muslims, particularly here in the United States, are peace loving citizens and residents of this country,” Bawa said. “And they want the same things in life as everybody else."



A spokesperson with the California Republican Party, Kaitlyn Macgregor, said policy changes are expected with a new President and Americans should give Trump a chance.

"Some people may not be 100 percent on every single issue but we're trying to look over all. Where are we trying to get to,” Macgregor said. “I think a lot of people are willing to kind of take that ride. See where we end up six months from now, where are we at the end of the first hundred days."

THERE IS STILL HOPE:

“Embodying Hope: A call to action,” is just one example of forums happening across the valley to bring together the religious community.

“Just the last two weeks makes your head spin,” said Helen Roland, who helped organize the 14th annual celebration of Abraham at the St. James Fellowship Hall in Davis on Jan. 29.

The meeting was designed to help facilitate discussions between the three Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Islam, and Christianity.

“People have to start caring for each other and listening to each other,” Roland said.

After the Islamic Center of Davis was vandalized in what police are calling a hate crime, the community raised more than $22,000 to help fix the damages.

