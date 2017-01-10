National Weather Service says Wilton should consider flood evacuations

The National Weather Service is encouraging Wilton residents to consider evacuating the area due to the overnight flooding forecast for Cosumnes River.

Officials say the river is expected to rise high enough to overtop along its south bank.

Wilton Road has also been reduced to one lane to allow workers access for levee repair.

For those evacuating, officials are encouraging people to do so during daylight hours.

