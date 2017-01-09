Natomas school employee accused of taking inappropriate photos of students

(Photo credit: Creatas) (Photo: Creatas, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Natomas Unified School District is moving forward with the process of dismissing a Heron School staff member following allegations that the employee took “inappropriate, clothed images of specific parts of students’ bodies during the school day.”

The Sacramento Police Department and NUSD are continuing to investigate the claims after the staff member was initially suspended on Dec. 22. The allegations were originally presented by students.

On Monday, NUSD notified the employee of termination proceedings.

“The day before winter break, students brought video and photographic evidence that a Heron staff member was inappropriately recording students during class,” NUSD said in a press release. "As a result, Heron administration and district office leaders acted quickly, placing the employee on paid leave. Placing an employee on leave is standard practice on the infrequent occasion that further investigation is required.

“The district investigation is ongoing. So far, we have been provided evidence that shows the staff member was using a phone to capture images of students on campus. These photos focused on specific, inappropriate, clothed areas of female students’ bodies. As a result, we have taken further action to initiate termination proceedings. This kind of behavior is inappropriate and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken. We are informed the staff member’s phone is in the custody of the Sacramento Police Department.”

