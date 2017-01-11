Tornado touches down in South Natomas

Tornado damage in South Natomas on January, 11, 2017. (Photo: ABC10)

A small tornado touched down in South Natomas around midnight Wednesday.

After an onsite survey the National Weather Service in Sacramento classified the system as an EF0, which is minor.

The five-minute-long tornado did cause some damage to the neighborhood on Rio Tierra Avenue, off Northgate Boulevard. The NWS reports fences and two metal awnings were twisted and torn down, and numerous trees were stripped of limbs and scattered on the roadway. Crews have since cleared a path for traffic on Rio Tierra.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Rowe says the tornado was on the ground south of Sacramento for about 3/8 of a mile late Tuesday. No injuries are reported from the small twister, which was about 100 yards wide. Rowe says while the heaviest rain has moved through, the risk of flooding remains.

