Woman who rammed into several cars at Natomas gas station arrested

Roslyn Phipps, 38 years old of Sacramento was arrested for purposely ramming into cars at a Natomas gas station.

A woman who allegedly slammed into several cars at an Arco gas station has been arrested.

38-year-old Roslyn Phipps was arrested on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of vandalism.

In a surveillance video obtained by ABC10 News, Phipps is seen driving a Range Rover and pulling into the parking lot of the gas tation on Northgate Boulevard and ramming into a several different cars. One woman was actually sitting inside her car when she was hit.

