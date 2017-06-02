Woman who rammed into several cars at Natomas gas station arrested

A woman who allegedly slammed into several cars at an Arco gas station has been arrested.
38-year-old Roslyn Phipps was arrested on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of vandalism.
In a surveillance video obtained by ABC10 News, Phipps is seen driving a Range Rover and pulling into the parking lot of the gas tation on Northgate Boulevard and ramming into a several different cars. One woman was actually sitting inside her car when she was hit.
