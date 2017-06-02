KXTV
Woman who rammed into several cars at Natomas gas station arrested

ABC10, Staff , KXTV 10:18 PM. PDT June 02, 2017

A woman who allegedly slammed into several cars at an Arco gas station has been arrested. 

38-year-old Roslyn Phipps was arrested on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of vandalism.

In a surveillance video obtained by ABC10 News, Phipps is seen driving a  Range Rover and pulling into the parking lot of the gas  tation on Northgate Boulevard and ramming into a several different cars. One woman was actually sitting inside her car when she was hit.
 
 

