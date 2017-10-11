Nearby states sending fire help to California

A helicopter drops water near homes at the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim, California on October 9, 2017, after a fire spread quickly through the area prompting mandatory evacuations and freeway closures. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby states.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Ken Pimlott says close to 8,000 firefighters have been deployed and are fighting the blazes by air and on the ground.



Pimlott says Oregon, Nevada, Arizona and Washington are sending firefighters and the U.S. Forest Service is sending fire engines, bulldozers and hand crews.



He also says there are concerns several fires could merge into one big blaze. The fires north of San Francisco are among the deadliest in California history.



The blazes have also left at least 180 people injured and have destroyed more than 3,500 homes and businesses. More than 4,400 people were staying in shelters Wednesday.

© 2017 Associated Press