Nearly $2 million construction project begins near Sac State

Proposed intersection improvements courtesy of the city's engineering department. (Photo: Courtesy: City of Sacramento)

Road work on one of Sacramento's most problematic intersections has begun.

On Monday, May 22, the city began construction work for the Carlson Drive and H Street intersection. According to a press release by city officials, the proposed improvements include: traffic signal upgrades to improve visibility, additional signage, new crosswalks, marked green bike lanes, bike boxes for left turns, and new two-stage left turns for bicyclists.

Between planning, design, and construction, the estimated project cost is estimated to be around $1.7 million. The project is funded through Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant funds with matching funds provided by local transportation tax measure dollars.

The city is working to improve this area after hearing from concerned residents about bicycle related accidents in the area.

The city expects the project to be completed by the end of August 2017.

