Nearly 2,100 lb. pumpkin sets local record

It's not Charlie Brown's great pumpkin, but it's still incredibly large.

Josiah Brandt and his dad drove 32 hours nonstop from Rudolph, Wisconsin to California to take part in Elk Grove's Giant Pumpkin Festival. The drive was well worth it.

Brandt set a new Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival record after his pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 2,095 pounds. According to the Washington Post, the biggest pumpkin in North America weighed in last year at 2,261 pounds in Rhode Island.

Brandt will head back to Wisconsin with $14,665 in prize money.

