Network outage at Sacramento airport; delays expected

Long lines at Sacramento International as the airport's network is down (May 24, 2017) (Photo: ABC10 viewer Michelle Hawe)

A network outage is expected to cause delays Wednesday morning at Sacramento International Airport.

The airport has been tweeting Wednesday morning about a network outage affecting all airlines except Southwest. Airport officials are warning travelers to expect delays.

As of 6:45 a.m., the system issue has been resolved. The airport hopes to have passengers board as soon as possible.

System issue resolved. Network will be back up within 15 mins. Airlines boarding pax as quickly as possible — Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017

Alaska Airlines & Southwest flights have been able to depart. System will be up in 15 minutes — Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017

The tweets go on to say that the outage is affecting all aspect of operations and their IT Department is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. TSA was not been affected by the outage.

An emergency drill is scheduled for 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The outage is not part of the drill.

Flights at SMF are being held due to network outage. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. — Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017

Southwest is not impacted by the outage but all other airlines are. Passengers should expect delays — Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017

Airlines are checking bags manually. TSA checkpoint is open & operational. Airlines are making announcements to keep passengers informed. — Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017

Network outage at SMF not affecting Southwest but all other airlines experiencing delays. Details to follow — Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017

Network outage impacting all aspects of operations. IT crews working to resolve the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience — Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV