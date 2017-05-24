KXTV
Network outage at Sacramento airport; delays expected

Sacramento International Airport is experiencing delays Wednesday morning due to a network outage.

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 7:29 AM. PDT May 24, 2017

A network outage is expected to cause delays Wednesday morning at Sacramento International Airport.

The airport has been tweeting Wednesday morning about a network outage affecting all airlines except Southwest. Airport officials are warning travelers to expect delays.

As of 6:45 a.m., the system issue has been resolved. The airport hopes to have passengers board as soon as possible. 

The tweets go on to say that the outage is affecting all aspect of operations and their IT Department is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. TSA was not been affected by the outage.

An emergency drill is scheduled for 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The outage is not part of the drill.

