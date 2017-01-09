Nevada City restaurant flooded by rising creek

For Lefty's Grill in Nevada City, Sunday's big storm was almost a repeat of the 1997 storm.

It wasn't Lefty's Grill co-owned by "left-handed Chefs" Chris Duncan and John Cammack at the time, but it was what set a precedent for the 2017 storm.

"We took precautions 3 days ago. We boarded up our patio. We knew it was coming," said Duncan. "We were watching radars...we did what we can."

As of early Sunday night, the outdoor patio dining area was flooded by at least a foot of water.

"Once we started seeing that creek come up," said Duncan. "[We knew it] was over."

But if you take a look at the photos on Lefty Grill's website at the beautiful scenery the Deer Creek river usually provides to outdoor diners, you'll see just how powerful mother nature can be.

Duncan said at around 1:00 P.M. on Sunday night, they noticed the creek was rising by about 2 inches an hour.

"Before it hit the doors, it was coming through bathrooms, floor drains, you name it," said Duncan. "The carpets were soaked. Stuff started to float. Then the fire department came."

Richard Buckley, the owner of the building, still remembers the flood from two decades ago.

"It was similar in many ways but we did more preparation today," said Buckley. "Nature has a way of taking its course. We had about 3-and-a-half feet on New Year's Day [in 1997]. Today we got about 6 inches to a foot in the back. But we'll see what the night holds."

Duncan said he's expecting the water levels to rise by 50% more in the morning.

"If it keeps dumping tonight, I don't even want to go downstairs tomorrow. It's a disaster," said Duncan."

But he knows that even if it is a disaster, just like in 1997, cleaning up will be a community effort.

"They're ready and at the line, waiting to help us," said Duncan. "We had enough sand and sandbags...everybody came, delivered, hoisted them downstairs. Without them, there would be no way."





