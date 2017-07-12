New attractions at the 2017 California State Fair

(Photo: Giacomo A. Luca)

The California State Fair is celebrating 50 years at the California Exposition in Sacramento from July 14-30 and along with that, there are a few new attractions and mobile app features to help you around the fairgrounds.

The state fair is helping visitors out with a new mobile app that can be downloaded on Android and iPhone. The app has a list of fair events, foods, beverages, and information about live music events.

Visitors can also play the #50thFairHunt, a scavenger hunt that can win you a gift bag with coupons and free fair goods. All you have to do is visit several attractions and snap a photo or selfie at each.

Sabrina Rodriguez with Cal Expo said the app is a great way to learn more about the fair.

"So, the app shows you a little snapshot of what's new,” Rodriguez said. “But there's so many other things that are new here as well. And you can also find them on the app."

Opening Ceremonies begin on Friday July 14 at 9 a.m. will feature live entertainment and a confetti welcome.

Some of the new attractions at the fair this year include:



Expedition Dinosaur:

View 16 life size animatronic dinosaurs inside expo buildings 4 and 5. This educational exhibit is included with cost of admission to the fairgrounds.

National Weiner Dog Races:

Watch groups of four legged furry dachshunds racing each other. The event is hosted by Wiener schnitzel on July 15 at the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand. The races happen between the horse races . The deadline to sign up is July 12, the top dog can win $500.

California Coastal Commission Whale Tail Exhibit:

Inside building 2 you’ll find information about protecting the state’s coastline including a video game and place where you can interact with rescued animals.

Video Show on Water Tower:

Visit the iconic Cal Expo water tower at night to see screenings of films projected on the tower.



For a full list of attractions at the fair, visit the California State Fair website.

