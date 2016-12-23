New bill would spike vehicle registration fees to pay for road repairs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 26: A section of street is seen under repair on February 26, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2014 Getty Images)

A new bill in the California Senate would increase vehicle registration fees to pay for road repairs.

Senate Bill 1, introduced by state Sen. Jim Beall (D-San Jose), would increase the annual vehicle registration fee by $38 per vehicle. The proposed legislation also calls for increases in gas taxes and an annual $100 fee for zero-emission vehicles. The current rate for registration fees is $46.

Beall said there is a statewide backlog of road repairs totaling billions of dollars.

"Infrastructure is falling apart, we are reaching a level of deterioration," Beall said.

In Sacramento, there is a $150 million backlog of maintenance and road projects.

City spokeswoman Marycon Razo said it is too early to know the impacts of SB-1, but she believes the city would benefit from a stable funding source for road maintenance.

Sacramento's backlog includes resurfacing streets such as a portion of 24th Street near Sacramento Executive Airport and a portion of the 65th Street Expressway near Capital Drive.

SB 1 would set aside $200 million annually for road repairs.

