Old Sacramento's $7.7 million boardwalk makeover begun Monday. But new concrete planks aren't the only changes that could be in store for the waterfront.

On Tuesday, former Disney Imagineer-turned-city employee Richard Rich will present ideas to Sacramento City Council on how the capital city can revitalize its waterfront space. Rich's plans focus on a 3.5-mile stretch, starting from the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers and ending at Miller Park.

Rich says that retail and business vacancies in Old Sacramento are more than double those in the region as a whole. A revitalized waterfront, he says, will attract more visitors and more economic activity.

At the Tuesday meeting, council members will learn about a number of ideas Rich says can be accomplished in two years with roughly $10 to $15 million in funding.

Those ideas include:

Improved exteriors for buildings in Old Sacramento

Better lighting to make Old Sacramento feel safer and more beautiful at night

A new market space featuring "made in Sacramento" goods at the rail depot building in front of the Delta King

A playground space in Miller Park

Better access to Old Sacramento through K Street and L Street corridors

Tuesday's presentation is on the agenda as a discussion item; city council members will not be voting on any proposals. Rich says he hopes council members will endorse the vision and provide more guidance on how to move forward with the planning process.

© 2017 KXTV-TV