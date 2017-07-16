New Cal Expo exhibit honors farmworkers

Screen capture from story

Without them, there'd be no food on the table.

California State Fair officials decided to add a new exhibit for the 50th anniversary of Cal Expo for the people that are so often taken for granted, the people who work long hours to harvest our fruits and vegetables: farm workers.

Fair officials said they have always celebrated agriculture but have not had an exhibit dedicated to celebrating farm workers.

"When you talk about the Ag industry, you can't forget about the women and men harvesting in the fields," United Farmworkers (UFW) President Arturo Rodriguez said.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, many chanted "Si Se Puede" and celebrated with the farm worker clap. Historical photos, videos and relics hung on the displays to remember those who put food on our tables.

"It's extremely important that we are here highlighting what immigrants and farm workers do every single day to make America better," Rodriguez said.

UFW President Arturo Rodriguez said seeing the farm workers in the crowd beaming with pride was a reminder of how far the industry has come.

"We know that there has been a tremendous amount of success but we also know that there is a lot of work to be done," Rodriguez said.

Those reminders of the past and present hung as Paul Chavez, son of Cesar Chavez, took a walk down memory lane.

"This is the day my dad ended his first fast," Chavez said while pointing at a photo of his late father.

He said the exhibit honored the work of farm workers, his father and the UFW and hopes the exhibit will inspire others to bring about change.

"You know when people met my father, they expected to see someone that would shake the rafters and what they saw was a humble brown man that spoke about this hope for a better future," Chavez said. "What they did was looked at him, themselves and next door neighbors and said if someone like Cesar Chavez can do it, so can we."

The exhibit is located in the California building at the State Fair and is open to the public.

