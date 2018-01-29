New Dutch Bros. in Vacaville causing traffic concerns

The newly opened Dutch Bros. location in Vacaville is stirring up their coffee with a side of controversy.

The popular coffee chain spot sits right off Interstate 80, on the busy intersection of Elmira Road and Peabody Road. It recently opened its drive-thru windows on Jan. 18.

But since its opening, many residents online have voiced complaints of it being a logistical traffic nightmare. A Facebook thread out of public group Vacaville Crime and Community Info. has garnered more than 700 reactions and more than 100 comments.

"Regardless of how much money raised for the school -- it's the accidents and traffic jams it's going to cause. That's the issue. It's horrible placement," Stacia Funnell wrote.

Customer David Vuong saw traffic backed up during the grand opening.

"It's just that the location of this place is kind of tough because it's on a corner. I spent 15 minutes in the drive-thru just to pick up coffee," Vuong said.

Employees and some customers claim congestion has lessened, but still picks up during the morning rush and after school hours end.

Another commenter blames Dutch Bros. for "not making two entrances,” while others blame the City of Vacaville, who says they're not taking action right now. The city expects the traffic to die down as the hype decreases.

"At this point, we're not really doing much in terms of addressing the traffic issue, [only] discussing and talking about the fact that there might be a problem out there. And at that point then we'll decide what action, if any, we can take," said City of Vacaville PIO Mark Mazzaferro.

On the other side of the argument, some residents say there shouldn't be complaints at all, since the shop used to be a vacant gas station for at least 10 years.

"It revitalized an eyesore, it employs our youth, it brings revenue to our city and it raised lots of money for Wood High School on its grand opening," Gigi Newland Warshawsky wrote.

There are now eight Dutch Bros. in the Greater Sacramento area.

© 2018 KXTV-TV