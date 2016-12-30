New laws could make bullying a felony in Missouri

A change to Missouri law that goes into effect January 1 has some parents and teachers worried about children potentially facing felony charges.

This year, state lawmakers made a change to charging statutes for assault. They created assault in the third degree, a felony offense people could face if they knowingly cause physical injury to another person.

Another new law makes harassment a felony, and the state has long considered school bullying harassment, which schools are supposed to report to law enforcement.

Both of these changes have prompted some local school districts to reach out to legal experts to determine what they mean for students in schools.

The superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District, Joseph Davis, issued a warning to students that their decisions could have life-altering impacts. He's also warning parents to take action.

"Parents talk with your child regardless of their age about making good choices. Encourage your child to talk to a trusted adult if they have problems. Never encourage your child to take matters into their own hands. That decision may have life long consequences," warned Davis.

Ultimately, the decision to charge people with a crime comes down to the prosecuting attorney, and then there is the juvenile justice system that would deal with the majority of issues if they come up.

It is students aged 17 and older that have the most to lose. The so-called "school to prison pipeline" is a phenomenon where kids who are punished early in life at school are more likely to end up in jail as adults. It predominately affects children of color.

There are some groups who believe these new laws are only going to reinforce this phenomenon.