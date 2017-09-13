New location for Powerhouse Science Center to go under construction in Spring 2018

The old PG&E power station will become the home for the new Powerhouse Science Center.

This project has been in the works since 2007.

City officials said kids sharing their love for science at the council meeting sealed the deal Tuesday night to give their approval.

Audrey Hall was one of them. Hall gave ABC10 a tour inside the old power station.

"That basement will be the design lab and they can make bridges and see how much they can hold and how steady the bridges can be," Hall said.

The building isn't in great shape, which is why it's going to cost over $50 million to build it. It's an estimated $20 million to restore the building.

The project, which has been in the works for a decade, took a while to get to this point.

A big reason was funding.

"It's a big, complicated project," said Harry Laswell, Powerhouse Science Center. "You saw the inside of this building. It's not a building. It's a ruin of an industrial facility so a ton of work had to be done on a feasibility study, architectural studies."

Construction for the new science center is expected to start in Spring 2018 with an opening date sometime in 2020.

© 2017 KXTV-TV