New Sacramento gym featured as human powered fitness facility, dog friendly

A new gym in Sacramento is letting you help foot their electric bill.
Sacramento Eco Fitness, which opened in mid-December, says it's the first human powered fitness facility in the state.
Each time a person uses their Eco-Power bikes, it generates watts that are generated to power the facility during off-peak hours.
In addition to cycling classes, it offers TRX and core strength training.
The gym is also dog-friendly in addition to being eco-friendly. They have dog walkers that come in the morning and you can bring your dog to the workouts.
