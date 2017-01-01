New year brings notable California law changes

(Photo: stevanovicigor)

2017 has officially arrived and along with it, new laws in California to take note of.

While there is hundreds of new laws that have officially gone into effect, a few, in particular, have drawn both scorn and praise in the state.

1. Using cell phone while driving

No matter what the reason for having your cell phone in your hand while driving, AB 1785 makes it illegal and could cost you a ticket.

The only time you can use your hands is to swipe once or tap the screen once while it is mounted.

CHP says if you are operating a motor vehicle and that cell phone is in your hand you are breaking the law.

2. Gun laws

Assault weapons: They're already banned for sale in California, but lawmakers expanded the definition of assault weapons in order to ban firearms with devices called “bullet buttons.” If you own one already, you need to register it with the state Department of Justice by the start of 2018.

Loaning: Only family members may loan each other firearms, and only if it doesn't happen regularly. Hunting guides are exempt from this rule and may still lend their firearms to customers as part of their business.

Secured in car: When the owner leaves the handgun in a car, it must be locked in the trunk of the car or inside a locked container and place out of plain view.

3. Car seats in vehicles

Child safety seats: Children under the age of 2, unless they weigh 40 or more pounds or are 40 or more inches tall, must be secured in a rear-facing child seat.

