No arrests a year later for Midtown Sacramento murder

Will Murti of Sacramento was hanging out with friends at the Old Tavern Bar and Grill in midtown Sacramento on July 3, 2016.

As he was leaving, police say the 36-year-old was shot several times and made it to the sidewalk across the street where he eventually died.

"A whole year has passed and it's almost like you're standing still," said Lucy Morales, his aunt.

She helped raise Murti since his mother passed away at two years old.

"We're trying to understand why this had to happen," said Morales.

No arrests have been made.

Murti's cousin Angie Morales has been having a hard time with it all. As a way to grieve and raise awareness, the family comes out on the third of every month at the spot where he died.

On the one year anniversary they put up pictures of Murti growing up.

