No contest plea entered in pie attack on ex-California mayor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of hitting Kevin Johnson in the face with a coconut cream pie when he was mayor of Sacramento, California, has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

The Sacramento Bee reports that activist Sean Thompson was sentenced Thursday to two days' time already served in jail after prosecutors agreed to the lesser charge.

Thompson had been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The pie attack occurred at a charity event a year ago. Johnson, a former NBA star, responded by punching Thompson.

Prosecutors initially charged Thompson with felony assault, but a judge declared a mistrial after jurors could not reach a verdict.

Johnson is no longer mayor.

