No Youth Left Behind march raises awareness for Oak Park children

A march held by No Youth Left Behind, which includes education and the need for mentors, is raising awareness about kids' needs in Oak Park.

One of the kids is 12-year-old Paul Casey.

"Recently there have been shootings," Casey said. "We want the youth to stay out of that and have something to do instead of going outside and staying with your homies and doing bad stuff."

However, some of the kids marching say there aren't many people to look up to.

It's something adults there are hoping to change.

"We wanna open up programs," John Cooks said. "We wanna have trades for them. We wanna help them with their homework."

Cooks grew up in Oak Park and is working with a lot of them. He wants to build a better relationship with youth in the community.

Dr. Carroll Cooks said there are positive changes happening in Oak Park but it's not enough.

"We need more volunteers," Dr. Cooks said. "I also need people on the outside to come back at least give an hour a week. We need senior citizens to get out of retirement."

The kids have been marching for several days until sun down before Martin Luther King Day.

