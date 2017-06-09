Northern California homicide suspect arrested in Carson City

Mugshot of Joseph Ward. (Photo: Courtesy:Carson City Sheriff's Office)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A suspect in a Northern California homicide has been arrested in Carson City.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says 27-year-old Joseph Ward was apprehended Thursday evening at an apartment complex on Airport Road. He says no one was injured but deputies shot and killed a dog that was lunging at them.

Ward is wanted in connection with the death of 61-year-old Kenneth Pestana, whose body was found Wednesday night at a residence about 10 miles northeast of Nevada City, California.

Nevada County authorities say a preliminary investigation suggests Pestana was the victim of foul play. No other details have been released.

Pestana had a criminal history that included serving time in a California prison for second-degree murder in 1973.

Ward is being held in the Carson City jail pending extradition. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.

