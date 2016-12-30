Northern California lawmakers push to close marijuana driving loophole

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

Two San Francisco Bay area lawmakers are proposing a new law that would make it illegal to smoke marijuana and drive, KGO-TV reports.



In November, California voters decided to legalize recreational marijuana under proportion 64. However, the new law only makes it illegal to have an open container of marijuana in your car.

Sen.Jerry Hill (D-California) told KGO-TV the current law doesn't go far enough.

"It didn't say anything about if you were driving and smoking a marijuana cigarette or joint while driving or ingesting a brownie at the same time," Hill said in an interview.



Senate Bill 65 sponsored by Hill and state representative Evan Low in Silicon Valley could close what they call a loophole, according to KGO-TV.



"This legislation now makes it consistent with alcohol use in a vehicle," Hill said. . "Consistent in the sense now when you drive a vehicle and you have a marijuana cigarette that will be either an infraction or a misdemeanor."



It is always illegal to be impaired while driving -- According to law, driving while drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana is different than being impaired.

