Northern California lumberyard cited for more than $40,000 in workplace safety violations

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack. (Photo: davidmariuz, DAVID MARIUZ)

A Northern California lumberyard faces more than $40,000 in penalties after being cited by Cal/OSHA, the state's workplace safety agency, for multiple workplace safety violations.

Nu Forest Products in Healdsburg was cited 23 times for workplace safety -- eight of the violations were serious.

"The serious violations were due to the employer’s failure to provide equipment training and follow workplace safety procedures, exposing employees to potentially fatal or serious physical harm," Frank Polizzi, a spokesman for Cal/OSHA, said.

The other citations included failure to maintain equipment permits, periodic reviews of equipment and a lack of workplace safety training. All the citations add up to $42,800 in penalties.

Cal/OSHA inspected the lumberyard between June 10 and Dec. 6. The citations were issued Dec. 7.

The company has since appealed the citations, according to Human Resources Director Sharmaine Ege.

"Our investigation related to the allegations is ongoing. We look forward to working with Cal/OSHA to resolve the matter," Ege said.

Nu Forest has until Jan. 6 to fix the violations.

Copyright 2016 KXTV