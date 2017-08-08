Northern California man arrested on North Dakota highway with 183 pounds of pot

(Photo courtesy of North Dakota Highway Patrol)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man from California was arrested with 183 pounds of marijuana in his car when he was pulled over on Interstate 94 in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Harold Miller, of Antelope, California, was stopped for traffic violations Monday in a construction zone between Mandan and Bismarck. Troopers say they detected a strong odor of marijuana in the Dodge minivan.

A search of the vehicle discovered drugs with a street value of $700,000.

Miller is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

