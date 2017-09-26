Classroom Low Angle (Photo: Thinkstock)

The father of a 5-year-old boy who was suspended from school for a day for allegedly making a "terroristic" threat says school officials have agreed to remove the disciplinary action from his son's record.

Ian Riley tells the Modesto Bee he and his wife met with officials at Great Valley Academy last week and they all agreed to resolve the issue.



Riley says he and his wife have spoken to their son about following his teacher's instructions.



The boy was suspended for a day last month for allegedly making a terrorist threat when he refused to take his backpack off and told his teacher there was a bomb in it.



His parents say their son was playing around and was accused of something he did not even understand.

