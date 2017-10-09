Northern California wildfires force road closures

Photo from Reno fire crews battling the Cascade Fire in Yuba County, CA. (Photo: @RenoFireDept, @ChiefDave_RFD, KXTV)

Wildfires across Northern California prompted mandatory evacuations in four counties Monday as flames destroyed at least 1,500 homes and threatened thousands of others.

At least 20,000 people have been evacuated.

The fires currently burning are:

Lobo Fire: Nevada County, 500 acres

Cherokee Fire: Butte County, 1,000 acres

Cascade Fire: Yuba County, 5,000 acres

Tubbs Fire: Napa County, 20,000 acres

Atlas Fire: Napa County, 5,000 acres

McCourtney Fire: Nevada County, 150 acres

Nuns Fire: Sonoma County, 300 acres

Patrick Fire: Napa County, 100 acres

Point Fire: Calaveras County. 150 acres

Potter Fire: Mendocino County, 1,500 acres

Redwood Fire: Mendocino County, 4,500 acres

Here is a list of road closures by county:

Yuba County

Marysville Road at Spring Valley Road

Marysville Road at Ramirez

Marysville Road at Fruitland Road

Iowa City Road at Ramirez

Huncutt Road at Fruitland Road

Hwy 20 at Browns Valley School Road

Hwy 20 at Peoria

Hwy 20 at Sicard Flat Road Marysville Road at Hwy 20

Marysville Road at Hwy 20

Loma Rica Road at Hwy 20

Spring Valley Road at Hwy 20

Sonoma County

Mark West Springs Road at Mark West Springs

Watmaugh Road at Sonoma

Old Redwood Highway at Mark West Springs

Calistoga Road at Rincon Valley

Arnold Drive at Agua Caliente

Northbound/Southbound 101 from Steele Ln to Airport Blvd

6100 Labath Ave

Napa County

SR-128 at Lake Berryessa Exit

Northbound/Southbound SR-121 from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave

Northbound/Southbound SR-121 from Hagen Road to Trancas Street

Bennett Ln and Tubbs Ln

Eastbound/Westbound SR-128 from Tubbs to Napa/Sonoma Co. Line

Mendocino County

Northbound/Southbound SR-101 from Uva Dr to Walker Rd

Calaveras County

SR-26 from Main St (Left), East in West Point to Calaveras/Amador County Line

For more details on road conditions and closures, you can visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

© 2017 KXTV-TV