Northern California wildfires force road closures

Staff , KXTV 1:45 PM. PDT October 09, 2017

Wildfires across Northern California prompted mandatory evacuations in four counties Monday as flames destroyed at least 1,500 homes and threatened thousands of others.
 
Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of the effects of the fires.
 
At least 20,000 people have been evacuated.
 
The fires currently burning are:
 
  • Lobo Fire: Nevada County, 500 acres
  • Cherokee Fire: Butte County, 1,000 acres
  • Cascade Fire: Yuba County, 5,000 acres
  • Tubbs Fire: Napa County, 20,000 acres
  • Atlas Fire: Napa County, 5,000 acres
  • McCourtney Fire: Nevada County, 150 acres
  • Nuns Fire: Sonoma County, 300 acres
  • Patrick Fire: Napa County, 100 acres
  • Point Fire: Calaveras County. 150 acres
  • Potter Fire: Mendocino County, 1,500 acres
  • Redwood Fire: Mendocino County, 4,500 acres

Here is a list of road closures by county:

Yuba County

  • Marysville Road at Spring Valley Road
  • Marysville Road at Ramirez
  • Marysville Road at Fruitland Road
  • Iowa City Road at Ramirez
  • Huncutt Road at Fruitland Road
  • Hwy 20 at Browns Valley School Road
  • Hwy 20 at Peoria
  • Hwy 20 at Sicard Flat Road Marysville Road at Hwy 20
  • Marysville Road at Hwy 20
  • Loma Rica Road at Hwy 20
  • Spring Valley Road at Hwy 20

Sonoma County

  • Mark West Springs Road at Mark West Springs
  • Watmaugh Road at Sonoma
  • Old Redwood Highway at Mark West Springs
  • Calistoga Road at Rincon Valley
  • Arnold Drive at Agua Caliente
  • Northbound/Southbound 101 from Steele Ln to Airport Blvd
  • 6100 Labath Ave

Napa County

  • SR-128 at Lake Berryessa Exit
  • Northbound/Southbound SR-121 from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave
  • Northbound/Southbound SR-121 from Hagen Road to Trancas Street
  • Bennett Ln and Tubbs Ln
  • Eastbound/Westbound SR-128 from Tubbs to Napa/Sonoma Co. Line

Mendocino County

Northbound/Southbound SR-101 from Uva Dr to Walker Rd

Calaveras County

SR-26 from Main St (Left), East in West Point to Calaveras/Amador County Line

For more details on road conditions and closures, you can visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

