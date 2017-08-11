NRA spokesman's tweet appears to call for N. Korea to attack Sacramento

A National Rifle Association TV personality is under fire after he sent a tweet Thursday which some say appears to tell North Korea to attack Sacramento instead of Guam.

Grant Stinchfield, a host on NRATV.com and radio station 570 KLIF in Dallas, tweeted "Let's send a note to North Korea that Sacramento changed its name to Guam!" The tweet was an apparent response to the recent North Korean threat to launch a missile at Guam.

Let's send a note to North Korea that Sacramento changed its name to Guam! — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) August 11, 2017

The tweet stirred a bit of backlash over night, with some calling him a traitor for asking a country to bomb a United States city.

This is how conservatives talk about their fellow Americans.



You guys can't even get being nationalists right. — Jessica 🍩 (@NoFascistsPls) August 11, 2017

From his bio - "The mission is to expose idiocracy." Little does he realize he's accomplished his mission. #selfownage — Tracy (@tracymohr) August 11, 2017

At least one person on twitter defended Stinchfield as being sarcastic.

Learn how #sarcasm + #satire work. For example: San Francisco is proudly unAmerica. Exit to the left. Or just karma https://t.co/eTFoep7YTa — Righty (@RightinCA) August 11, 2017

However, most weren't so trusting.

To all NRA members in Sacramento: Go die in a nuclear fire! That is basically what you just said. — Joseph D. Cannon (@Exp4nd3r) August 11, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV