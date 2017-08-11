KXTV
NRA spokesman's tweet appears to call for N. Korea to attack Sacramento

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:24 AM. PDT August 11, 2017

A National Rifle Association TV personality is under fire after he sent a tweet Thursday which some say appears to tell North Korea to attack Sacramento instead of Guam.

Grant Stinchfield, a host on NRATV.com and radio station 570 KLIF in Dallas, tweeted "Let's send a note to North Korea that Sacramento changed its name to Guam!" The tweet was an apparent response to the recent North Korean threat to launch a missile at Guam.

The tweet stirred a bit of backlash over night, with some calling him a traitor for asking a country to bomb a United States city.

At least one person on twitter defended Stinchfield as being sarcastic.

However, most weren't so trusting.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


