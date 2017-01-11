Oakland mayor issues order on warehouse safety

(Photo: Getty Images)

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issued an executive order Wednesday to protect tenants in unsafe warehouses and industrial buildings in the aftermath of last month's deadly Ghost Ship fire.

The move comes in an effort to help ease the artist community after the Dec. 2 fire, which claimed the life of 36 people.

Executive Order 2017-1 intends to increase safety in live-work spaces while not displacing the tenants.

“Buildings in Oakland should be safe places to live, work and play. In the wake of the Ghost Ship tragedy, unpermitted living, assembly and work spaces are under heightened scrutiny,” said Mayor Schaaf in a statement on the city’s website. “We must unite as a City to improve the safety of non-permitted spaces while also working to avoid displacing vulnerable community members.”

The order outlines new inspection protocols and focuses on a five point plan consistent with the city's current regulations. The order will aim to make immediate safety enhancements to buildings while protecting the "physical, cultural and artistic assets and workspaces" in the community.

Property owners of buildings which don't comply city codes or which aren't permitted for residence have 60 days to make the corrections. However, the order asks owners not to evict tenants if the code violations aren't life-threatening. It'll be up to the Fire Marshal to assess if a building poses an immediate threat to tenants after an inspection.

According to the order, after the Ghost Ship fire many property owners renting warehouses as live-work spaces have become aware of potential hazards and some have even evicted tenants to reduce personal liability. The order is an effort to protect the artist community who may be unable to afford housing given the Bay Area's affordability crisis.

"We will never forget those lost in the Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire and we will learn all we can from this horrific tragedy to make Oakland a safer and more resilient community," Mayor Schaaf said in the online statement.

Copyright 2016 KXTV