Observing the fire from Suisun Valley Road

Homes destroyed by wildfires are seen in Santa Rosa, California, on October 11, 2017.

Hot spots, large burned out areas, and down power lines could be seen all along Suisun Valley Road in Solano and Napa Counties on Thursday morning.

The smoke was thick in the air, although not as thick as it was on Wednesday morning.

Roads were largely empty in the mandatory evacuation zone, except for fire crews who were on the road making sure hot spots didn’t flare up.

From downtown Sacramento, traffic was not heavily impacted along I-5 and I-80, despite reports that evacuees and emergency crews were using the roadway.

By 7 a.m., fire officials were responding to what they referred to as a “blowout” just off Jameson Valley Road and near Poison Road in Napa County. They say flames had jumped a containment line. Multiple crews, including a bulldozer, headed up to the fire to try and get a handle on it.

