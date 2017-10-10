October may be California's most dangerous month for wildfires

Wind-blown embers fly from a tree near a burned out house in Napa, California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

The Northern California wildfires have caused a lot of damage, including 15 deaths.

In addition, at least 100 people are injured and around 200 others have been reported missing. As many as 2,000 homes are destroyed.

Wildfire season is generally a problem in California, especially October which has historically been a month plagued by some of the deadliest wildfires.

The largest wildfire occurred in San Diego back in 2003, where 273,246 acres burned.

The most destructive wildfire happened in 1991 in Alameda, which saw 2,900 structures burn down.

The deadliest fire saw 29 total deaths in 1993 at Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

