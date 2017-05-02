Off-duty rescue team members rescue man on Mt. Whitney

An off-duty Placer County Sheriff's deputy helped rescue a man while hiking Mt. Whitney. (Photo: Courtesy: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Two off-duty Placer County Mountain Rescue team members stepped into action while they were hiking Mt. Whitney on April 22, 2017.

Pete Gutkowski and Matt Hayden were climbing Mt. Whitney when they saw a man who had been injured in an avalanche. That man, 64-year-old Sung Kim from Fullerton, suffered a broken leg after getting caught in an avalanche on the lower end of the Mountaineer’s Route at an elevation of about 9,500 feet.

Gutkowski and Hayden stabilized his leg and helped him get off the mountain. Kim was airlifted to Southern Inyo Hospital for treatment.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared the story of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Mt. Whitney is the highest summit in the continental United States at an elevation of 14,505ft. The mountain opened to permitted hikers in April, and there is still a significant amount of snow at the higher elevations along the trail.

