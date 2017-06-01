Off-duty San Joaquin Sheriffs deputy recognized for life-saving CPR in Modesto

Dave Konecny receives the American Heart Association's Heart Saver Hero Award for providing lifesaving CPR to Dave Eddy, to his right. Eddy's wife Nan is also pictured.

57-year-old Dave Eddy never knew walking his dog Vivienne one day in Modesto would save his life.

But on Saturday, March 1, it happened.

"Without any warning whatsoever, I dropped. And I found out later I had almost complete blockage of one of my arteries," said Dave Eddy, an Editor of an Agricultural Magazine.

It just so happened off duty San Joaquin County Sheriffs deputy Dave Konecny and his wife were driving to a store when he saw Eddy collapse onto a grassy berm along Sylvan Avenue.

He drove through traffic and parked. He rushed over and saw the color of Eddy's face was purple.

Konecny immediately checked to make sure Eddy's airway was clear, discovered no pulse and then began CPR.

"The amazing thing about it, as purple as he was, as I was doing the CPR, you could start to see the color come back into his face slowly," said Konecny.

Konecny continued CPR for about 10 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Everyone agrees he saved Eddy's life. Eddy has made a full recovery.

For his efforts, Konecny was recognized today with the "Heart Saver Hero Award" by the American Heart Association at Sutter Health's Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

June 1-7 is National CPR & AED Awareness Week.

According to the American Heart Association, hands-only CPR can double or triple a person's chances of survival.

