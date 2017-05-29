Officer injured; suspect dead in early Memorial Day shooting

One man is dead and an officer has been hospitalized with non life threatening injuries in an early Memorial Day shooting. (Photo: Courtesy: Vacaville PD)

According to Lt. Mark Donaldson, of the Vacaville Police Department, shortly after midnight, a Vacaville police officer was following a car after he had determined it had been stolen. When back-up arrived, the officers attempted to stop the car, which fled, exiting I-80 at Leisure Town Road. The officers were able to successfully use a Pursuit Intervention Technique [PIT] maneuver — a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to abruptly turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop — on Nut Tree Parkway near Orange Drive, just north east of the Vacaville Factory outlet stores, to stop the fleeing suspect.

However, the suspect started firing at the officers. The officers returned gun fire, ultimately killing the suspect.

One Vacaville police officer was taken to the hospital with unspecified non-life threatening injuries.

Roads in the area are closed, as this investigation will take several hours.

