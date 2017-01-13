Officer involved shooting in Rancho Cordova

A Sacramento Sheriff’s Office detective was involved in a shooting at a Public Storage in Rancho Cordova on Friday.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunset near Hwy 50. Sgt. Tony Turnbull said members of SWAT and the Major Crimes Units were sent to the Public Storage, looking for a 29-year-old on the run. He was wanted for two warrants

“He had two warrants they had been looking for him for a few days, according to our fugitive team. One of the warrants was for grand theft, felony, possession of a stolen firearm, the other warrant was for a violation of his AB 109 and probation,” Turnbull said.

One detective spotted the suspects vehicle at the storage facility. Officials said once he saw the detective he pulled out a gun so the detective did the same. The detective fired his gun, shooting the 29-year-old man. The man ran into his storage unit and detectives were right behind and eventually arrested.

He is now at a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The handgun was recovered from the scene.

Sgt. Turnbull said it is important to remember these investigations take time. The detective that fired is on paid administrative leave.

