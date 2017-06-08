KXTV
Officer involved shooting in south Sacramento

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 5:45 AM. PDT June 08, 2017

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who shot at Sacramento police.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's department, deputies are in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available. 

