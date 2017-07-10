Officer who killed Castile gets $48,500 in agreement

St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez (Photo: City of St. Anthony)

The Minnesota police acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile will receive $48,500 as part of a separation agreement with the Minneapolis suburb of St. Anthony.

Jeronimo Yanez, who is leaving the St. Anthony Police Department under the agreement announced Monday, also will be paid for up to 600 hours of unused compensatory time. The details were released to The Associated Press through a public information request.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter last month in Castile's death. Yanez shot Castile several times during a July 2016 traffic stop, seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Castile had a permit for the weapon. Yanez testified in his defense that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.

