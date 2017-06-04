Officers pull driver from burning vehicle following Sacramento shooting

Officers were able to pull a man from a burning vehicle overnight Sunday following a shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At approximately midnight, Sacramento police officers were in the area of 24th Street and 38th Avenue when they heard gunshots. Officers say they then located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the west side of 24th Street, north of Glen Ellen Circle.

The police department says the vehicle left the roadway and was in the tree lined area of 24th Street on its side. Officers were able to pull the driver from the burning vehicle and begin CPR on him until medics arrived. The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators believe the person or persons involved in the incident fled the scene after the shooting and no arrests have yet been made.

