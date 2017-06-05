Officials attempting to rescue 3 juveniles stuck on island near William Pond

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Officials are in the process of rescuing three juveniles who are stuck on an island near William Pond Monday evening, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

Sacramento County Regional Parks is working with the fire department as they respond to the area by McClaren Drive and Arden Way with a boat.

The incident is not considered a water rescue since the juveniles are not in the water.

At this time, the juveniles are not hurt, officials say.

