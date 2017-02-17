Officials dial down Oroville water releases

(Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) (Photo: Elijah Nouvelage, 2017 Getty Images)

California officials say they'll continue reducing the flow of water out of Lake Oroville over the next two days despite several looming storms expected to dump several inches of rain in the area.

State Department of Water Resources Acting Director Bill Croyle said Friday that forecasts show only a slight rise in the water level behind the troubled Oroville Dam, where damage to two spillways led authorities to order the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people.

Officials have flushed more than 40 feet of water from the lake since Sunday, when it reached capacity and overflowed, causing dangerous erosion. Croyle says there's now plenty of room to absorb storm runoff.

Croyle says by Saturday water releases will be down 40 percent from the peak of 100,000 cubic feet per second.

