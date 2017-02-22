Officials: Lambert Road at Snodgrass Slough expected to overtop

Closeup of high water flooding on neighborhood street. (Photo: KSwinicki, KSwinicki)

The Sacramento County Department of Water Resources says a flood watch is in effect for the community of Point Pleasant as officials say the stream gauge at Lambert Road is above 13 feet of elevation and continues to rise.

Lambert Road at Snodgrass Slough is expected to overtop and could become impassable, officials say, and residents are encouraged to take any precautionary actions to protect themselves and property.

The sandbag site at Point Pleasant United Methodist Church, located at 3329 Point Pleasant Road, is filled and available.

Residents should continue to monitor rainfall amounts and stream gauge levels until Friday.

