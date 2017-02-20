Officials report San Joaquin River levee breach

(Photo: ABC10 staff)

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said there's been a levee break on the San Joaquin River near Woodward avenue and a flash flood warning has been issued.

The San Joaquin County OES announced in a statement, crews closed a stretch of the San Joaquin River and two other, smaller waterways earlier due to rising water level

An immediate evacuation notice has been posted directing evacuees to the Lathrop Community Center for the evacuation area South of Woodward Ave, West of Union Rd and North of Mortensen to the San Joaquin River.

The San Joaquin OES is advising evacuees to take an emergency kit of prescriptions, documentation, clothing, pets and personal clothing.

The levee break does not have an effect, the Ripon Police Department

For more information call (209) 953-6200.

