Officials: Oroville Dam river valves repaired, irrelevent to flood control

The Oroville Dam spillway overflows with runoff in Oroville, California on February 14, 2017. A sheriff lifted a mandatory evacuation order in northern California, which had impacted nearly 200,000 people in an area under threat of catastrophic failure at the tallest dam in the United States. / AFP / MONICA DAVEY (Photo credit should read MONICA DAVEY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MONICA DAVEY, This content is subject to copyright.)

An Oroville Dam river valve system damaged in 2009 was repaired about two years ago, and their use wouldn't have made a dent in lake levels during this week's crisis, a Department of Water Resources spokesman said.

The valve system, one of three water release points for the dam, only has the capacity to move 4,000 cubic feet per second, according to a department power point presentation dated February 2015.

Currently, 100,000 cubic feet per second are being released on the main spillway to lower lake levels.

"We have tested the valves at 4,000 (cubic feet per second, but sustained operation at the moment would be 2,000," said DWR spokesman Ted Thomas.

The river valve system, which was used to divert the river when the dam was being built, and can be used to release water when lake levels drop below 640 feet, was damaged when it was tested without proper safety devices in 2009. The department was cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for serious safety and training violations.

Copyright 2017 KXTV