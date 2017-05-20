Oh, Baby! Yuba County deputy delivers new born after false 'domestic desturbance' call

(Photo: Yuba County Sheriff's Department)

Law enforcement officers sometimes find themselves in positions where they have to deliver a baby. But it does not normally happen like this.

Yuba County Sheriff's Deputy Arthur Williams responded to a verbal domestic disturbance call Wednesday morning at a Marysville apartment complex. To his surprise, it was not a domestic dispute at all.

Instead, the loud voices were of a soon-to-be father panicking because a soon-to-be mother was in labor, sheriff's officials said.

Not soon after Williams walked into the apartment, little baby Harley Rose arrived.

The mom and baby were both transported to the hospital for post-natal care and are doing well, according to the sheriff's department.

