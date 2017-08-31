Old Sac's Gold Rush Days adjust for incoming heatwave

Gold Rush Days comes back to Old Town Sacramento for Labor Day Weekend, 2015 . (Photo: Jordan Treece)

Just because it's going to be hot, doesn't mean you still can't have fun.

That's what the folks behind Old Sacramento's Gold Rush Days are hoping to accomplish as they adjust programming, timing, and logistics in response to the upcoming heatwave.

Forecasts are calling for triple digit temps, with highs of 110 degrees during the Labor Day weekend.

Many of the outdoor activities will move to earlier in the day, scheduled from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Starting at 3 p.m., the event will host a majority of their activities indoors, with Old Sacramento bars, restaurants and shops stepping up to lend a hand.

Throughout the event, the Sacramento Visitors Center will turn into a cooling center with complimentary water. An additional outdoor cooling station will be set-up on Second Street near The Firehouse Restaurant.

Gold Rush Days takes place from Friday, Sept. 1 though Monday, Sept. 4. The annual heritage event helps visitors experience what life was like during this important and turbulent time in the city’s past. For more information about this year's fest, visit oldsacramento.com.

