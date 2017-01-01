KXTV
Close

Olivia Rose first baby born in in Stanislaus County in 2017

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 1:35 PM. PST January 01, 2017

A different kind of fireworks were popping off at Doctors Medical Center Sunday morning when the first baby of 2017 was born in Stanislaus County.

Doctors Medical Center delivered Olivia Rose, the county's first baby at 12:26 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017.  Parents Danny and Rosa were excited to meet their little girl, who weighed in at just over eight pounds and was 19 and a half inches tall. 

Congrats!

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories